Deutsche Bank AG Buys 65,025 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,025 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.11% of Murphy Oil worth $3,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 37.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 796.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 13.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,326 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $29.51 on Friday. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $29.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 3.22.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.33. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 45.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $549.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.71) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently -40.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MUR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.11.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

