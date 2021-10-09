Deutsche Bank AG Buys New Stake in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 524,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,000. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.11% of DigitalBridge Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DBRG. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth $459,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth about $142,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth about $4,285,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at about $130,000. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

Shares of DBRG stock opened at $6.70 on Friday. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $8.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.65.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 56.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%. On average, equities analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday.

In other DigitalBridge Group news, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc bought 152,400 shares of DigitalBridge Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $2,510,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DigitalBridge Group Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.