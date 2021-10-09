Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Holdings in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,379 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.45% of Arch Resources worth $3,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,155,761 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,080,000 after acquiring an additional 44,658 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arch Resources by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,397 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,850,000 after buying an additional 200,461 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Arch Resources by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 545,778 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,704,000 after buying an additional 34,778 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Arch Resources by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 517,416 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,525,000 after buying an additional 55,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Arch Resources by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 498,860 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,753,000 after buying an additional 35,593 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARCH. Zacks Investment Research raised Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. B. Riley upped their target price on Arch Resources from $87.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised Arch Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

Shares of ARCH opened at $94.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.09. Arch Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.86 and a fifty-two week high of $105.58.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $450.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.03 million. Arch Resources had a negative return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 16.00%. Arch Resources’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.26) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arch Resources news, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. purchased 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.53 per share, for a total transaction of $55,147.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,737.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

