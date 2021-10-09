Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,938 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,569 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.08% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $3,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSD. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 3.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 494,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,654,000 after purchasing an additional 15,335 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 191.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 145,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,068,000 after acquiring an additional 95,407 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

SSD opened at $113.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.15. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.20 and a 1 year high of $119.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.25.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $410.28 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.42%.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, insider Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total value of $161,655.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

