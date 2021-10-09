Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) by 46.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,473 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $4,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

BEAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.86.

In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total transaction of $1,989,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 27,700 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total value of $2,321,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BEAM opened at $83.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 1.33. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.52 and a 1-year high of $138.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.23 and its 200 day moving average is $89.74.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.49). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,698,870.50% and a negative return on equity of 94.82%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

