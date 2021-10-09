Deutsche Bank AG Grows Position in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,405 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.28% of Generation Bio worth $4,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Generation Bio by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,913,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,565 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 7.1% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 31.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 158,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 38,443 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Generation Bio by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Generation Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GBIO opened at $22.42 on Friday. Generation Bio Co. has a twelve month low of $19.16 and a twelve month high of $55.72. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 4.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.94.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.08). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Generation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generation Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

In other Generation Bio news, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 51,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $1,320,697.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Venture Associates X. L. Atlas sold 51,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $1,318,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 260,780 shares of company stock worth $6,677,366 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

