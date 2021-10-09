Deutsche Bank AG Grows Position in Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 710,025 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 495,367 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 1.33% of Smith Micro Software worth $3,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMSI. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 3,588.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 971,281 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after acquiring an additional 944,951 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,817,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,474,000. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,789,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,652,000. 35.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SMSI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Dawson James started coverage on Smith Micro Software in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.10 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smith Micro Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.65.

SMSI opened at $4.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.21. Smith Micro Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $8.05. The firm has a market cap of $264.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.88 and a beta of 0.73.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Smith Micro Software had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $15.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Smith Micro Software, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Smith Micro Software news, CEO William W. Smith, Jr. sold 537,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $2,497,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,942,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,332,397.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas G. Campbell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total value of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

