Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stock Holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,399 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.11% of Kontoor Brands worth $3,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTB. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 802.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 273.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 402.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on KTB. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.57.

NYSE KTB opened at $48.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.30. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $26.60 and a one year high of $69.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.44.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The company had revenue of $490.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.10 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 257.55%. Research analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 61.30%.

Kontoor Brands Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.