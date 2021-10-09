Deutsche Bank AG Has $3.69 Million Stock Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,019 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in News were worth $3,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NWS. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of News in the first quarter worth $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of News in the second quarter worth $29,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of News in the first quarter worth $41,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of News by 171.1% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of News in the second quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

Shares of NWS stock opened at $23.93 on Friday. News Co. has a 1 year low of $12.68 and a 1 year high of $26.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.73 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. News had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th.

News Profile

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

Read More: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.