Deutsche Bank AG Has $3.93 Million Stake in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 478.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,104 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,252 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.31% of Zumiez worth $3,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zumiez during the first quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,226 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zumiez by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Zumiez in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zumiez in the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $40.80 on Friday. Zumiez Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.77 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.61.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $268.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.51 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

ZUMZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Zumiez from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Zumiez from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Zumiez from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

In related news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $104,261.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Profile

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.