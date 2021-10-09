Deutsche Bank AG Has $3.96 Million Stock Holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 59.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 75,033 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.08% of Avis Budget Group worth $3,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the second quarter worth $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 185.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 4,651.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 750.2% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter.

CAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Avis Budget Group from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.67.

Avis Budget Group stock opened at $138.20 on Friday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.20 and a 52 week high of $138.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 54.41, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.40.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $5.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $4.69. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 385.05% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Research analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

