Deutsche Bank AG Has $4.04 Million Position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 192.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,351 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.11% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $4,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 403.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 22.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 6.3% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NYSE SIX opened at $42.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.53. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $51.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.03 and a beta of 2.50.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.94. The company had revenue of $459.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.98 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.63.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.89 per share, with a total value of $2,841,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.