Deutsche Bank AG Has $4.21 Million Stock Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,229 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.13% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $4,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 23,400.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ABG opened at $208.75 on Friday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.65 and a 1-year high of $216.88. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $2.69. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 42.22%. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 24.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ABG shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.67.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

