Deutsche Bank AG Has $4 Million Stock Holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,226 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50,674 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.28% of Extreme Networks worth $3,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Extreme Networks by 7.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,142,000 after buying an additional 255,096 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Extreme Networks by 20.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Extreme Networks by 6.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 170,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 10,020 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Extreme Networks by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 359,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after buying an additional 8,034 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Extreme Networks by 3.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 281,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EXTR shares. B. Riley upped their price target on Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of EXTR stock opened at $10.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $12.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 516.00 and a beta of 1.99.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $278.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.90 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 123.54% and a net margin of 0.19%. As a group, research analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

