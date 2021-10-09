Deutsche Bank AG Increases Holdings in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,881 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.18% of XPEL worth $4,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of XPEL by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPEL by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XPEL by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of XPEL by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XPEL by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $1,341,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Constantine sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $634,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,293,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,420,640.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 438,500 shares of company stock valued at $35,206,620. Corporate insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet raised XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of XPEL stock opened at $75.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.12 and a beta of 2.36. XPEL, Inc. has a one year low of $24.60 and a one year high of $103.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.55.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $68.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.15 million. XPEL had a return on equity of 51.64% and a net margin of 13.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

