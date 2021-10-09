Deutsche Bank AG Increases Position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,254 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.08% of TTEC worth $3,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TTEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in TTEC by 891.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 365,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,674,000 after acquiring an additional 328,581 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of TTEC by 229.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 160,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,095,000 after buying an additional 111,615 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,757,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in TTEC in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,112,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TTEC in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,549,000. 35.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TTEC from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TTEC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.60.

In related news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total transaction of $1,611,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total value of $364,188.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,550,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,913,290.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 122,400 shares of company stock valued at $13,162,052 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEC opened at $92.17 on Friday. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.12 and a twelve month high of $113.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.80.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.41. TTEC had a return on equity of 40.58% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $554.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.22 million. On average, equities analysts predict that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.43. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. TTEC’s payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

