Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,721 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 20,823 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.13% of Cabot worth $4,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Cabot by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,103,000 after buying an additional 34,618 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Cabot by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Cabot by 4,205.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 442,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,182,000 after buying an additional 432,067 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Cabot in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,249,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Cabot by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 54,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after buying an additional 19,073 shares during the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cabot in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.89.

CBT opened at $51.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.95. Cabot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $65.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.37 and its 200 day moving average is $55.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.37 and a beta of 1.64.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. Cabot had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 27.56%. The company had revenue of $917.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Cabot’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cabot

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

