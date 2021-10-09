Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Stock Holdings in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 275,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 25,520 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.47% of Interface worth $4,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TILE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interface by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,628,102 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $120,158,000 after buying an additional 520,178 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Interface by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 642,515 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,019,000 after buying an additional 217,077 shares during the period. Matthew 25 Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Interface by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp now owns 851,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,620,000 after buying an additional 196,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interface by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 12,654 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Interface by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 73,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ TILE opened at $15.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.38. Interface, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.92 and a fifty-two week high of $17.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $927.16 million, a PE ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.35.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.13 million. Interface had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Interface, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.48%.

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

