Deutsche Bank AG Makes New $3.69 Million Investment in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)

Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 452,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,687,000. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.29% of Canaan as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Canaan during the second quarter worth $1,618,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Canaan during the second quarter worth $212,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Canaan during the second quarter worth $1,767,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Canaan during the second quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Canaan during the first quarter worth $1,323,000. Institutional investors own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAN opened at $6.28 on Friday. Canaan Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $39.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $993.17 million, a PE ratio of 89.71 and a beta of 4.42.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Canaan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

