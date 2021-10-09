Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 1,331 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.07% of Landstar System worth $3,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 4.3% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 0.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 134,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 126.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 120.9% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 31,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after acquiring an additional 17,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 15.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

LSTR opened at $155.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.63 and a 1 year high of $182.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 5.66%. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 18.90%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LSTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Landstar System from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Landstar System from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.23.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

