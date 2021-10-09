Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 20,547 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 122.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,547 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.13% of Herc worth $4,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Herc during the first quarter valued at $1,202,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Herc during the 1st quarter worth about $560,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Herc in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,302,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Herc in the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Herc by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,271,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,530,000 after buying an additional 695,606 shares during the period. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Herc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Herc from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Herc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Herc from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Herc from $143.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.50.

Shares of Herc stock opened at $167.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.61. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.70 and a 12-month high of $178.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.33. Herc had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $490.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Herc’s revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

