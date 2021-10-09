Deutsche Bank AG Raises Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.08% of Saia worth $4,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Saia during the first quarter worth $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 31.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the first quarter valued at $211,000.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SAIA shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Saia from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Saia from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Saia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $306.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.57.

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $254.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23. Saia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.24 and a fifty-two week high of $259.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $243.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $571.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.40 million. Saia had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 9.02%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total value of $1,190,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,558,620.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

