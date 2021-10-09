Deutsche Bank AG Raises Stock Holdings in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) by 4,376.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 678,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 663,090 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.80% of Rimini Street worth $4,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Rimini Street by 143.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Rimini Street by 328.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 5,661 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Rimini Street in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Rimini Street in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rimini Street in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rimini Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Rimini Street in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on Rimini Street from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.10.

In other Rimini Street news, President Sebastian Grady sold 5,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $47,898.84. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 107,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,266.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Gpiac, Llc sold 332,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $2,730,560.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,199,201 shares of company stock worth $21,009,491. 48.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RMNI stock opened at $10.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $936.54 million, a PE ratio of -39.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.64. Rimini Street, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $11.04.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $91.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 million. Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. On average, equities analysts expect that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

