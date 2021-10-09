Deutsche Bank AG Raises Stock Holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,104 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.28% of Schnitzer Steel Industries worth $3,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 284.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 123.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SCHN opened at $48.42 on Friday. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.48.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCHN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

