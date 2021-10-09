Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 65.7% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 97.7% in the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period.

VTV opened at $139.04 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $100.68 and a 12-month high of $142.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.94.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

