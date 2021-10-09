Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Stock Position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR) by 37.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,891 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.85% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources worth $3,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMR. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter worth $158,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

AMR opened at $60.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.72. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $63.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.44.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $395.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.00 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 79.93%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

AMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

