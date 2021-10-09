Deutsche Bank AG Sells 15,932 Shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,932 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.12% of SelectQuote worth $3,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 142.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,457,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,574,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964,413 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in SelectQuote by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,826,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,959,000 after buying an additional 3,926,272 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in SelectQuote by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,662,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,575,000 after buying an additional 2,920,368 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 1,835.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,839,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,283,000 after buying an additional 1,744,405 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the first quarter worth $47,310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Get SelectQuote alerts:

Shares of SelectQuote stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.05. The company has a current ratio of 13.02, a quick ratio of 13.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.07. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $33.00.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). SelectQuote had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $188.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.58 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Donald L. Hawks III bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.28 per share, for a total transaction of $119,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at $544,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Raffaele Sadun acquired 95,000 shares of SelectQuote stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $845,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 453,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,053,715. 10.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on SelectQuote from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet cut shares of SelectQuote from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

SelectQuote Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

See Also: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.