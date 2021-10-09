Deutsche Bank AG Sells 196,925 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,302 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 196,925 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.06% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $3,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 978 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. 94.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

LPX stock opened at $61.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.06. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.01 and a fifty-two week high of $76.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.48. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.85.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 91.77% and a net margin of 31.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 16.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LPX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.29.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, CFO Alan Haughie purchased 12,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.94 per share, with a total value of $697,571.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,114.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.24 per share, with a total value of $104,044.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.