Deutsche Bank AG Sells 276,965 Shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) by 40.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 276,965 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.50% of MRC Global worth $3,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 169.2% in the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 157,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 99,298 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 23.5% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 46,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 8,913 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 45.3% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,434,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,923 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 43.3% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,742,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,780,000 after acquiring an additional 829,066 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 21.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 176,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 30,869 shares during the period. 94.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of MRC Global stock opened at $7.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.92 and a 200 day moving average of $9.15. MRC Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.97 and a 12 month high of $12.21. The firm has a market cap of $643.96 million, a PE ratio of -25.97 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MRC Global

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.

