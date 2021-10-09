Deutsche Bank AG Sells 3,293 Shares of Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in shares of Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,293 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.19% of Translate Bio worth $4,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 649,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,717,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 55.8% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 225,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 80,840 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Translate Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,964,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Translate Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Translate Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Translate Bio from $19.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Translate Bio from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair cut shares of Translate Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.29.

NASDAQ TBIO opened at $37.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.71 and a beta of 0.99. Translate Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $37.99.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.44. Translate Bio had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $72.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Translate Bio, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Paul D. Burgess sold 71,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $2,729,654.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Owen Hughes sold 29,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $1,134,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 604,924 shares of company stock valued at $22,987,112. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

