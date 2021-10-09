Deutsche Bank AG Sells 5,530 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,530 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.07% of Nexstar Media Group worth $4,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 202.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 52.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, COO Thomas Carter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.22, for a total value of $385,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.78, for a total value of $125,912.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,462 shares of company stock valued at $2,563,507 over the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NXST opened at $153.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.88. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.42 and a 1 year high of $163.62.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.12%.

NXST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.83.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

