Deutsche Bank AG Sells 74,191 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 42.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,191 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.06% of Brookfield Renewable worth $4,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 2.6% in the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 36.1% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 4.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 3.9% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 10,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 1.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 26,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BEPC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Brookfield Renewable from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

NYSE:BEPC opened at $38.08 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1-year low of $37.08 and a 1-year high of $63.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

