Deutsche Bank AG Sells 80,102 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 318,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,102 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.08% of Valley National Bancorp worth $4,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 357,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 22.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 7,773 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 40.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 475,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after acquiring an additional 136,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 57.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,749,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,040,000 after acquiring an additional 641,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $13.82 on Friday. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.28.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $344.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.83%.

VLY has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.21.

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

