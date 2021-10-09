Deutsche Bank AG Takes $3.90 Million Position in Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRA)

Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 398,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,897,000. Deutsche Bank AG owned 1.18% of Levere as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Levere in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,911,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LVRA stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. Levere Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.71.

Levere (NASDAQ:LVRA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Levere Company Profile

Levere Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

