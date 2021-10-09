Deutsche Bank AG Trims Stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 124,674 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.23% of PBF Energy worth $4,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. regents capital Ltd bought a new position in PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in PBF Energy by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in PBF Energy by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in PBF Energy by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PBF opened at $14.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.01. PBF Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.78.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 59.77%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post -5.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on PBF Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut PBF Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.50 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on PBF Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.30.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

