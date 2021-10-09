Deutsche Bank AG Trims Stock Position in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,126 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 80,917 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.16% of Star Bulk Carriers worth $3,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 353.9% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,384,982 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,735,000 after buying an additional 1,859,585 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,275,228 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,721,000 after purchasing an additional 557,252 shares during the last quarter. No Street GP LP acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,212,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 812,840 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,932,000 after purchasing an additional 126,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valueworks LLC acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,310,000. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBLK opened at $22.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.25. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $26.00.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $311.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.50 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.49%. On average, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.20%. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is presently 1,647.06%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

