Deutsche eMark (DEM) Trading 14.2% Lower This Week

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Deutsche eMark has a total market cap of $132,611.37 and approximately $340.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Deutsche eMark has traded down 14.2% against the dollar. One Deutsche eMark coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Deutsche eMark alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000172 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 52.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000021 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 41.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Deutsche eMark

Deutsche eMark is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Deutsche eMark is deutsche-emark.de

According to CryptoCompare, “Deutsche eMark is an open source peer-to-peer digital Internet currency. Deutsche eMark stands for fast and secure payments to anyone around the world who has an eMark Wallet. Therefore no banks are required and the fees are low and simple to understand. “

Buying and Selling Deutsche eMark

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deutsche eMark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Deutsche eMark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Deutsche eMark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deutsche eMark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.