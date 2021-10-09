Devro (LON:DVO) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $210.21

Devro plc (LON:DVO)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 210.21 ($2.75) and traded as high as GBX 222 ($2.90). Devro shares last traded at GBX 218 ($2.85), with a volume of 65,917 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Devro in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Peel Hunt upgraded Devro to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded Devro to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 219.81 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 210.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of £363.95 million and a P/E ratio of 13.37.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a GBX 2.80 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Devro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.94%.

Devro Company Profile (LON:DVO)

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products. The company sells its products to food manufacturers through distributors and agents.

