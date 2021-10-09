DEXTools (DEXT) Price Tops $0.43 on Top Exchanges

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. DEXTools has a total market capitalization of $43.31 million and $436,144.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEXTools coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000788 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DEXTools has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00050249 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $127.27 or 0.00233428 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00012617 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.67 or 0.00102116 BTC.

DEXTools Coin Profile

DEXT is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 149,966,097 coins and its circulating supply is 100,843,904 coins. DEXTools’ official website is www.dextools.io . DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

DEXTools Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEXTools should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEXTools using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

