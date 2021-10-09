DFI.Money 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $26.62 Million (YFII)

DFI.Money (CURRENCY:YFII) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. In the last seven days, DFI.Money has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. DFI.Money has a market capitalization of $166.20 million and approximately $26.62 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DFI.Money coin can currently be purchased for about $4,306.15 or 0.07832410 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00049271 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.94 or 0.00229074 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.04 or 0.00101923 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00012119 BTC.

DFI.Money Profile

YFII is a coin. It was first traded on July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 coins and its circulating supply is 38,596 coins. DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @FinanceYfii . DFI.Money’s official website is dfi.money/#

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

DFI.Money Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFI.Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DFI.Money should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DFI.Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

