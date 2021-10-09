Diamond (DMD) One Day Volume Hits $29,834.00

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Diamond has a market cap of $10.65 million and approximately $29,834.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Diamond coin can currently be purchased for about $2.93 or 0.00005381 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Diamond has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001859 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000015 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000061 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00046142 BTC.

Diamond Profile

Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,634,815 coins. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

