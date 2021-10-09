Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 38.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,431,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397,902 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.86% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals worth $53,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DRNA. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, Director Marc D. Kozin bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.66 per share, with a total value of $70,980.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Fambrough bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.10 per share, for a total transaction of $110,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DRNA shares. Cowen lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.22.

Shares of NASDAQ DRNA opened at $19.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 0.99. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.54 and a 12-month high of $40.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.51.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $41.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.44 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 97.72% and a negative net margin of 72.28%. Equities research analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

