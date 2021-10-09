Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Purchased by Azimuth Capital Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $4,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,104,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,635,966,000 after buying an additional 125,355 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,119,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,673,110,000 after buying an additional 382,954 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,540,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,343,744,000 after buying an additional 700,660 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 180.3% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,450,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,049,316,000 after buying an additional 4,792,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,923,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $738,752,000 after buying an additional 110,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO A William Stein sold 22,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.05, for a total transaction of $3,751,548.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 55,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $9,171,265.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,289.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 204,884 shares of company stock worth $33,906,264. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DLR shares. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.91.

DLR opened at $140.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.93. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.65 and a 12-month high of $168.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $39.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.58, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. On average, research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 74.60%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

