Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Given Buy Rating at Oppenheimer

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $100.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on APPS. Zacks Investment Research cut Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Digital Turbine in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.72.

NASDAQ:APPS traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,263,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,622,088. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.54. Digital Turbine has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $102.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.21.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $212.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.26 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 12.68%. Digital Turbine’s quarterly revenue was up 260.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 3,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.91 per share, with a total value of $152,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 395,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,111,690.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APPS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,999,289 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $608,186,000 after buying an additional 106,925 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,763,609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $134,087,000 after buying an additional 26,579 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477,821 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,364,000 after buying an additional 64,034 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 32.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,428,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,633,000 after purchasing an additional 346,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 25.1% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,125,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,572,000 after purchasing an additional 225,500 shares in the last quarter. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

