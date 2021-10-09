Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 1,987 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 827,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.74% of Celanese worth $125,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 478.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,825,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,490 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Celanese by 97.1% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,181,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,126,000 after purchasing an additional 582,168 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Celanese by 15.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,527,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $534,800,000 after purchasing an additional 477,620 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Celanese in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,414,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Celanese by 448.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 310,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,498,000 after purchasing an additional 253,766 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Celanese from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.25.

CE opened at $159.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $109.14 and a 52 week high of $171.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.07.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 36.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

