Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 2,354 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 916,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.27% of Kimberly-Clark worth $122,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMB. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 67.9% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 45.3% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $132.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.78. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $128.02 and a 52 week high of $155.45.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

KMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.67.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

