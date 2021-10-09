Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 93,855 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,591,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,855 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.06% of AXIS Capital worth $127,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXS. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in AXIS Capital during the first quarter worth $153,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 4.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the first quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 25.3% during the first quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 5,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXS opened at $49.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $42.44 and a twelve month high of $58.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 5.79%. AXIS Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -80.77%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AXS shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AXIS Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.75.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

