Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,876,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,092 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.31% of nVent Electric worth $121,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 18,391 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the 1st quarter worth $39,756,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the 1st quarter worth $1,171,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $525,000. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVT stock opened at $32.13 on Friday. nVent Electric plc has a one year low of $17.41 and a one year high of $34.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 133.88 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.11 and a 200-day moving average of $31.45.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. nVent Electric had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.67%.

In related news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 1,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $65,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,718. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVT. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

