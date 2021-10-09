Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 502,017 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,980 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.94% of Signature Bank worth $123,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Signature Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 124.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter worth $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 176.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 111.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SBNY shares. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $315.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Signature Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.50.

SBNY stock opened at $299.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $260.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.42. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $71.44 and a 12 month high of $301.08. The company has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $480.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.49%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

