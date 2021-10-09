Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 14,796 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,136,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,796 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.45% of Life Storage worth $122,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Life Storage by 478.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,650,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019,421 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 53.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,709,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,888,000 after buying an additional 944,404 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 51.1% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,747,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,114,000 after buying an additional 928,960 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 56.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,924,000 after buying an additional 454,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 49.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 884,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,002,000 after buying an additional 291,631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LSI opened at $117.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.87. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.29 and a 1-year high of $129.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.81, a PEG ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.34.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 26.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.56%.

LSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Life Storage from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Truist raised their price objective on Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Life Storage in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.13.

Life Storage Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

